Meeting held at MMC to avoid unnecessary referral of patient

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Director General Health Dr. Ayub Rose here at Mardan Medical Complex to further strengthen the DHQs hospitals and not referred the patients to THQs hospitals.

In the meeting Board of Governor of MMC Mardan, Medical Director MMC , MS DHQ Mardan, HD of MMC , MS DHQs Swabi, DMS Batkhela,MS THQ Takht bhai and other health officials were present.

In the meeting the health officials were informed that the DHQs hospital across the province was referred the patients to other teaching hospital including Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

The officials were further informed that Mardan Medical Complex were referred the patients to the teaching hospital without any reason and the doctors were not take any serious case although all the facilities were available in DHQs hospital including MMC.

On the occasion DG health Dr. Ayub Rose said that the health department first priority is to provide all the facilities to DHQs hospitals across the province, adding that the government was provide record recruitment of doctors for DHQs hospitals.

He further added that the department has increased the health allocation from 18 billion rupees in 2014 but now it was reach to 67 billion in 2017-18 while doctors, nurses and paramedics were also recruited with record number across the province.

DG health strictly advice the health officials of all DHQs hospital to not referred any patients to THQs hospital as already LRH, HMC and KTH were burden of patients.

