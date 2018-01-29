Militants have informers among Security Forces: Barmak 

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Afghan Interior minister Wais Ahmad Barmak has admitted that militants have close links in the Afghanistan’s security forces and even they have well wisher in the political arena.

This he said while addressing to press conference along with other heads of the department. Barmak said that the security forces were not able to thwart the deadly Saturday attack in Kabul because of the intelligence department weakness.

He added that those informers and well wishers of militants in the security forces are creating problems for the security forces to combat these gunmen and protect the poor people.

NDS chief Stanikzai and Afghan defense minister Tariq Shah Bahrami were also present in the press conference. They said that they will manage Afghanistan’s war and will provide safety to Afghans from these militants. They urged the people to support security forces at this critical time.

