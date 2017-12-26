Minister admits 22000 additional appointments in Sindh education department

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab admitted on Tuesday that around 22000 additional appointments were made in the provincial education department during the past tenures.

He said the appointments were made with the connivance of some officials in the Sindh education department, adding that the department does not have seats to appoint such high number of individuals.

“Educators recruited to teach Sindhi and Arabic are themselves unaware of the respective alphabets,” Mehtab lamented, adding that keeping such teachers on their posts is tantamount to “spoiling the system.”

The minister, however, failed to propose a solution to the issue.

On the other hand, protesting teachers, who have passed the National Testing Service (NTS) test, continued their demonstration outside Karachi Press Club for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The educators, including the ones appointed in past tenures, have been protesting against non-issuance of salaries and for not being appointed permanently.