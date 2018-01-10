Minor girl raped and murdered in Kasur

F.P. Report

KASUR: Police confirmed that a seven years old girl was allegedly raped several time before murdering her in Kasur.

Police told that the minor girl was kidnapped when she was on her way to tuition center in Rod Kot area of Kasur on January 5 and after four days her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk.

Police official added that the minor girl was raped multiple times and then she was strangled to death

The parents of minor were in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah when the incident was happened and they are expecting to return to the country today (Wednesday).

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, took notice of the incident and ordered authorities to immediately arrest culprits.

CM expressed grief with the parents of the deceased girl and adding that he will personally look after the case investigation.

