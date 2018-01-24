MNA Kundi denies Imran’s claim of getting resignations from party members  

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly (MNA) and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Dawar Kundi has denied, Imran Khan’s claim that he has received the resignations of party members of national and provincial assemblies.

While talking to private news channel on Wednesday, MNA Kundi said that not a single member of the PTI has handed over resignations to party chief and adding that CM Pervez Khattak and his cabinet have also rejected the Imran’s demand of handed over the resignations.

CM Pervez Khattak wants to complete development projects including Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Line and if these projects are not completed before the elections it can affect the party’s electoral campaign in the 2018 general election, MNA Kundi added.

According to reports, two factions in the party seemed to have emerged — one in favor of resignations from the assembly, and the other strongly opposed to it.

