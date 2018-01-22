Morgan beats Ponting record

Monitoring Desk

SYDNEY: Eoin Morgan is officially the most prolific batsman in the history of one-day international matches between England and Australia. The touring skipper usurped Ricky Ponting at the top of the list of run scorers in this fixture during the third ODI of the current series in Sydney on Sunday.

Going into the game at the SCG on 1,587 runs, Morgan hit the No 1 spot when he reached 12 during his innings of 41 off 50 balls. His overall haul of 1,628 runs has come from 45 matches against the Aussies and Morgan is one of just seven players to have made more than 1,000 runs in encounters between the two rivals. Michael Clarke (1,430), Graham Gooch (1,395), Shane Watson (1,306), Allan Border (1,302), Ian Bell (1,148) and Adam Gilchrist (1,087) have also hit four figures. Morgan’s day of milestones continued when he moved past Paul Collingwood into second place in England’s all-time run scorers list in ODI cricket. He now has a total of 5,120 runs in the format, and trails record-holder Bell by 296.

Advertisements