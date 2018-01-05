MPAs Rahat Bibi, Majid Abro resign following political crisis in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: The political situation in Balochistan is intensifying as female minister Rahat Bibi and advisor Majid Abro have tendered their resignations on Friday.

In the aftermath of no-confidence motion submitted by 14 MPAs against Balochistan CM Sanaullah Zehri, Rahat Bibi and Majid Abro quitted their posts and joined hands with the enraged members.

Earlier, Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri sacked the Provincial Home Minister, Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, from his office with immediate effect. He had also sent a formal advice to the Governor Balochistan in this regard.

On the other hand, Sarfaraz Bugti in his statement on twitter said: “Reports of my dismissal are untrue. I have already submitted my resignation last afternoon to Governor Balochistan.”

It was told that the blockage of funds and pending decision on the deputy speaker added fuel in fire. The opposition parties were also given green signal to support the rebel group within the government.

53 of the 65 lawmakers in Balochistan Assembly are part of the government. Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party, PML-Q, JUI-F and MWM are the coalition partners of the government.

There is a coalition government in Balochistan which has three parties, i.e. the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and National Party (NP). JUI-F holds eight seats.

BNP-M, ANP and BNP-A are part of the opposition. A total of only twelve members are part of the opposition.

