MQM-P Bahadurabad faction to hold workers convention today at Gulshan-e-Iqbal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Bahadurabad faction of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to hold its general workers convention at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s 13-C Ground on Friday (today).

Party sources said that the venue of the workers convention was changed after the city administration didn’t give them permission to hold public meeting at the Nazimabad ground.

The sources claimed that the Bahadurabad faction of MQM-P is expected to announce its new strategy during today’s general workers convention.

