MQM-P factions opts not to withdraw candidates for senate polls

KARACHI: Farooq Sattar led PIB faction of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday opted not to withdraw its candidates despite its chief’s announcement last week that he will withdrew his contesters for the sake of keeping the MQM-P united.

According to the final list issued by the list issued by election commission only Farogh Naseem, a candidate of the Amir Khan led Bahadurabad Group has withdrawn his nominations from technocrats’ seats because he has already submitted for general seats.

According to the list Jawed Ahmed Nayab, Dost Ali Jesser and Muhammad Qasim of Pakistan people’s Party and Muhammad Asif of the PMLN have withdrawn their candidature on general seats for senate. Dr Younis Hyder and Taj Hyder of PPP and Farogh Naseem of the MQM has withdrawn their candidature on technocrats seats for senate whereas Humera Alwani and Nida Khohro of PPP have withdrawn their nomination for women seats,. Anthony Naveed, a PPP candidate on Non-Muslim seat has also withdrawn.

Last week, Farooq Sattar said; “You give me four names and I will announce and those forms I have submitted will be withdrawn”. While addressing the Rabita Committee in his message he said that his decision was aimed at protecting MQM-P from being divided.

Hours after being removed as convener, Farooq Sattar announced to dissolve the Rabita Committee while addressing a gathering at PIB Colony.

“This is only for the sake of saving the party and voters from further division and rift. I don’t have my own candidates. I have only decided it to protect the 40 years of struggle by MQM,” he said in his televised press conference.

“This decision, which we have taken with consultation, should not be seen as someone’s victory or defeat,” he said.

“After days of consultations, we have decided to offer those in Bahadurabad that they can submit their four names for Senate nominations and we will accept those,” said the party leader.

Meanwhile, the election commission also issued list of the valid candidates, including incumbent chairman senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Moula Bux Chanduio, Mustafa Nawaz Khokkar, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Ayaz Ahmed Mehar, Murtaza Wahab, Dost Ali Jesser, Muhammad Qasim, Jawed Ahmed Nayab, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Syed Mubashir Imam, Muhammad Asif Khan, Muhammad Akram Khan, Syed Amin ul Haque, Farhan Chishti, Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Ahmed Chinoy, Sarfraz Khan Jataoi and Anis Ahmed Khan for the general seats.

For seats of the technocrats nomination papers of Sikandar Ali Mandhro, Mrs Rukhsana Zuberi, Dr Younis Hyder Soomro, Taj Haider, Dr Abdul Kadir Khanzada, Muhammad Farogh Naseem , Muhamamd Najeeb Haroon ,Syed Ali Raza Abidi and Justcie (r) Hasan Feroz have found valid.

Ms Quratulain Marri ,Mrs Humera Alwani, Mrs Keshoo Bai, Mrs Nida Khuhro , Mrs Nasreen Jalil, Mrs Mangla Sharma ,Mrs Nikhat Shakeel Khan amd Ms Kishwar Zehra have been declared valid candidates for senate elections on women seats whereas Mr Anwar Lal Deen, Mr Anthony Naveed, Mr Mohan Manjani, Mr Sanjay Perwani will contest on minorities’ seats.

Although, the issue of symbol yet to be decided, the ECP has accepted nomination papers of the candidates suggested by PIB and Bahadurabad factions of the MQM.

Stepping into the recent breach between two groups within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Mustafa Kamal on Monday said the notion that the Mohajir community is perennially associated with MQM-P has now been dispelled because the community has an alternate option in the form of his Pak Sarzameen Party.

His candidates are also contesting elections.

The differences created a deep rift within the party, with some leaders siding with Sattar and others with the Coordination Committee, which convenes in the party’s Bahadurabad office.

After Sattar’s refusal to remove Tessori, the committee had taken its nuclear option and ousted Sattar from his position, saying he would no longer act as convener of the party. It had appointed Siddiqui in his stead.

