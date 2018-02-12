MQM-P registered under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s name, claims Bahadurabad group

F.P. Report

KARACHI : With Farooq Sattar ousted from Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of the Bahadurabad faction has emerged as the party’s new convener.

The faction claimed that MQM-P is registered under the name of Siddiqui who will preside over the Rabita Committee meetings from now on.

The party members also told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has allotted them the Kite symbol which they will use in the upcoming elections in the parliament.

Farooq Naseem, MQM-P Bahadurabad group leader, said, “ECP allotted us Kite symbol.”

On the other hand, the opposing PIB Colony faction is all-set to challenge the decision made by the committee through legal means. Both factions are likely to fight over the party s election symbol.