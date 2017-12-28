MQM-P’s Shiraz Waheed joins PSP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the Sindh government is fomenting ethnic discord in the city.

Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and Sindh Assembly member Shiraz Waheed has joined Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Shiraz Waheed held a press conference at Pakistan House, PSP headquarters, with PSP Chief Mustafa Kamal and formally announced his participation in the party.

Expressing his views in the presser, Mustafa Kamal said officials of Sindh government use bad language against him instead of answering his questions. He said PSP is raising Karachi’s issues and not making personal attacks on others.

PSP chief further added that MQM-P has 17 Members National Assembly (MNAs) and 36 Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs), and Sindh government can easily loot Karachi in their presence.

Kamal thanked the people of Karachi for PSP’s December 24 rally.

He claimed the population of Karachi and Hyderabad has been undercounted in the latest census by seven million.

Addressing the chief minister, he said: “you have conveniently ignored this since the people of these cities are not from your community”.

“You’re not giving them water either. We’re talking about issues [yet you claim this is political],” he stated.

Kamal said he will not incite hatred on an ethnic basis, but “this is what the Sindh government is doing”.

Welcoming the MQM lawmaker, Kamal said our doors will never be shut on “our brothers”.

The PSP chief said “we are continuously speaking the truth”, which is why people like Sheeraz bhai are joining our party.

