Mrunal Thakur to make her debut with Hrithik Roshan in ‘Super 30’

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, TV actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie ‘Super 30’ opposite to the super hero of industry Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan is playing the a lead role in ‘Super 30’, the biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. created quite a stir on the internet early this week.

After all the rumors and news about the female actress in the ‘super 30’, now the wait is over popular TV star, Mrunal Thakur’s, name has been officially confirmed for the film.

Mrunal Thakur has earlier appeared in the popular television show Kumkum Bhagya as the parallel lead and also participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 7.

