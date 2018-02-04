Multiple suspects arrest in Karachi raids

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police arrested several suspected persons including a female drug dealer in raids conducted in various parts of the city on Saturday night.

Police told private news channel that an alleged female drug-seller was arrested in a police raid in the Docks area, near the Karachi Port.

Police also recovered dozens of heroin single packets from the possession of the arrested drug dealer.

Similarly, dozens suspects were arrested in a search operation conducted in Orangi Town area of Karachi while police didn’t provide the number of those arrested.

Police arrested that the detained suspects were involved in street crime and drug-selling and adding that weapons and contraband were recovered from the arrestees.

