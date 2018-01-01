Murad forms committee to suggest reforms in education system

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah reiterating his commitment to overhaul exiting education system in public sector has constituted a committee to review the Sindh school Education Standards and Curriculum (SSES&C) Bill -2105 and give recommendations for necessary amendments.

In this regard, he held a meeting here at the CM House which was attended by provincial ministers, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Minister Law Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal secretary Sohail Rajput, former education secretaries Fazal Pechuho and Aziz Uqaili, provincial secretaries Sohail Akbar Shah, Asif Hyder Shah and other concerned officer.

The chief minister said that he has taken a number steps to improve the education system but it seems the entire system needs to be overhauled and reformed for producing better results. He added that the text is not up to the mark, teachers are not properly trained, class rooms or schools lack proper facilities and might be there is lack of motivation.

He said that the cabinet has decided to regularize the services on NTS pass contract teachers. That is fine but the number of teachers working in Sindh are around 150,000 even then education is not improving as per numerical strength of our teaching staff.

Murad Shah said that he has plan to establish a top class thoroughly professional teachers training academy responsible for designing training programs for teachers. A parallel Curriculum Council would also be established to develop content of the text books according to ground requirements and parallel to the international level.

He suggested to link all promotions and facilities of teachers to their qualifications, trainings and expertise and their professionalism. The teachers who fail to qualify training programs would be taken out of teaching process. The teachers would be given three opportunities to quality each and every course. These in-service courses would be an on-going training process, he said.

Murad Ali Shah also assigned the task to the education department to establish the training academy on PPP/outsource mode with a well reputed organization within next four years. When the academy would start functioning the training programmes would be started. It means the process of training and removing inefficient teaching staff would start after four years.

Former Secretary Education Fazal Pechuho said that the SSES&CBill 2015 is a bill of reforms. If it is implemented in true letter and spirit the education system would be reforms as envisaged by the chief minister.

The chief minister constituted a committee with Minister education, Minister law, secretary education, formers secretary education Fazal pechuho, Aziz Uqaili to review the contain of the bill and suggest further improvement to amend it within next seven days. On the basis of its recommendation, the leading educationist of different organizations would be involved to develop a 10-year education reforms programme to overhaul education system in the province.

