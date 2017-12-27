Musharraf responsible for mother’s murder: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that former dictator Pervez Musharaf is personally responsible for the murder of his mother Benazir Bhutto.

This he said while giving interview to BBC. Bilawal said that Musharaf purposely sabotaged her security so that she could be assassinated and taken off the scene.

Musharaf directly threatened my mother and told that her security is totally based on the state of relationship with him, he added.

Bilawal further added that he doesn’t hold the man responsible who fired on his late mother; the real criminal is one who ordered and provide easy access to her.

On the day of her assassination, the security cordon was taken off from her by the former military ruler, he added.

Advertisements