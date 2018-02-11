Musharraf suggests all Muslim League factions to unite to form 3rd political force

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf has suggested that all factions of Muslim Leagues should get united to form a third major political force that will build new Pakistan and relieve this country from political and economic chaos.

Addressing a public meeting participated by party workers from twin cities as well as other parts of the country at G-9 Islamabad on Sunday, General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf said that he would lead this third political force from the front by himself after coming to Pakistan.

Prior to the public meeting APML central executive committee (CEC) in its meeting nominated Dr Muhammad Amjad as new President of the party and Mrs Mehreen Malik Adam as Secretary General. APML General Body endorsed the two nominated candidates.

General (Retd) Musharraf further said that APML is the party rooted in entire Pakistan. Every citizen of Pakistan without any discrimination of gender, ethnicity or language differences can become part of this party and we already done so. During my tenure in the government, I encouraged the participation of marginalized groups into the mainstream. We provided women with representation in the national and provincial assemblies as well as local government, he added.

He lauded the efforts of those women who played their part in making this public meeting successful and led the workers to this gathering.

The APML chairman also lauded the role of youth in building Pakistan. He said that youth is our special focus and during my tenure in the government, I introduced youth policy in Pakistan. We also need to focus on labour and peasant classes of the country that contribute to our prosperity.

Labour and peasant class comprise 60% of our population and living in rural areas. As President of Pakistan, I worked for the prosperity of labour and peasant class. They were receiving full cost of their yield and they prospered, Musharraf said.

He added that APML neither has any looter and plunderer in the party and nor we need such ignominious politicians in our party cadres.

2018 is an election year and APML will fully participate this election. Musharraf said that he will spear head the election campaign by himself after returning to the country. Forming an alliance we have to get rid of those looters and plunderers who worsened the economic conditions of this country in the past 10 years. These people purchases votes offering money to the people and after coming at the helm of affairs they don’t give anything to the country except poverty, hunger, anarchy and chaos.

Advertisements