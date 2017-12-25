Muzaffar rejects allegations

F.P. Report

TIMERGARAH: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for finance Muzafar Syed on Sunday rejected the allegations of polls’ rigging during the recent LG by election in Dir and said the opposition parties and the losing candidates should have appreciated the development projects in the area.

Talking to a group of journalists at Talash the minister said that not only in union council Shahikhel Talash but in the whole constituency of PK 94 development projects had been in progress. The minister said the losing parties and candidates wanted to deceive local people through negative propaganda.

He said the construction of Koto Hydro Power station, approval of the Talash by pass road, establishment of Timergara Medical College, setting up of 1122 Rescue Service in Dir, black topping of more than 100 kilometer land roads, construction of additional class rooms in scores of government schools, recruitment of 40,000 teachers on merit, installation of solar panels in schools and mosques, up-gradation of hospitals and schools were the achievements of the present government and the JI lawmakers from Dir. The minister said that not only in the UC Shahikhel Talash but in the whole of Lower and Upper Dir the JI candidates had won majority of the LG seats. He said the JI would also sweep the 2018 general election. The losing candidates of PPP, PML-N, PTI, ANP and JUI-F during a press conference on Saturday had blamed the JI lawmakers and finance minister Muzafar Syed of utilizing government machinery and resources during the LG by election for tehsil council seat in Shahikhel Talash held on Dec, 21. They demanded of the election commission of Pakistan to declare the results null and void and hold fresh election on the seat.

Advertisements