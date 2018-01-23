NA not to be dissolved prematurely under any pressure, says PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has stated that there is no question of dissolving the National Assembly prematurely under any pressure and general elections would be held in July this year.

He was talking to a delegation of media persons in Islamabad Tuesday. “People have given mandate to PML (N) and the Assembly would not be dissolved even a second before the due time,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run radio service.

He, however, said that he can give advice in this regard if asked by the party.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that the ruling party would win 2018 elections on the basis of its performance. He said the PML (N) government implemented its developmental agenda including initiation of numerous projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Prime Minister said first Industrial Zone at Gwadar has been completed and work on Express Bay is underway.

To a question, he said there is continued engagement with the United States including track two diplomacy. He said Pakistan has made it repeatedly clear that there is no room for do more.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is engaged in the war against terror for its own security and interests.

