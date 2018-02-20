NA Speaker, Nisar discuss ways to end political contention in meeting

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq met on Tuesday senior party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, discussing ways to put an end to political contention, sources said.

In the meeting, the former interior minister said that he is not in favour of bringing the parliament and judiciary face to face.

Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq said that if every institution worked under the constitutional limits then problems will not be created.

The disgruntled senior PML-N leader has been in the spotlight due to contention and differences with the party leaders. Earlier, Chaudhry Nisar had issued a clarification against “accusations” hurled by party leaders in a meeting.

He said that the decision for the August rally’s route through Motorway was taken in a meeting attended by party leaders, including Nawaz.

The statement comes after Nawaz in an apparent jibe at Nisar, who has publicly expressed reservations over various party policies, said that “certain people had advised me against taking out the rally through GT Road”.

“Where are those people now,” asked Nawaz from a gathering of party leaders and workers.

Apart from this, Nisar also has differences with another party leader Pervaiz Rasheed. He had even said that he is not willing to work under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Safdar.

Responding to a question, the former interior minister said during an interview with Saleem Safi the he was asked if he could work under Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and he said that he could, when he was asked if he could work under Maryam Nawaz Sharif, he said no he could not, and for that reason he side-lined himself.

