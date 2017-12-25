NAB again contacts chairman to include Nawaz’s sons names in ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation team has again contacted Headquarter to seek permission regarding inclusion of former Prime Minister (PM) sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’s name on Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources told Online that NAB Lahore has prepared a report to put their (Nawaz’s sons) names on ECL, the decision of Accountability Bureau in which the court declared both of them as proclaimed offender was attached with the report.

On the other hand, dual nationality of both sons of former PM Nawaz was reviewed in consultation with prosecution branch.

Sources disclosed that Interior Ministry would be asked during next week to include their names on ECL.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB Lahore had contacted Headquarter earlier to put their names on ECL which was postponed due to issue of their dual nationality.

Sources divulged that interior ministry would be contacted soon in this regard after the appointment of NAB Prosecutor General.

