NAB KP provides relief to PESCO consumers

F.P. Report

Peshawar: In order to promote the vision of Chairman NAB Justice JavedIqbal vis-à-vis to provide relief and facilitation to general public through Accountability Regime, surely apart from above the board accountability of all and sundry, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has succeeded in providing relief to 25500 consumers of Hazara I and II Circles.

As per details NAB KP initiated an inquiry in mega scam of overbilling 40 million extra units against25500 consumers of Hazara I and IIwhich amounts to Rs. 240 million and thereby illegally over-burdened the down trodden strata of society in order to conceal the misdeeds of PESCO officials of Hazara. Further, the officials issued Meter Change Orders (MCOs) to consumers in PESCO record, though in reality no meter was changed on ground. In order to resolve the matter, a meeting was held with the CEO PESCO and officials at NAB KP in the chairmanship of Director General Brig(R) Farooq Naser Awan.

During the meeting, CEO PESCO agreed to give credits to consumers for extra units charged within next 4 months providing 25500 consumers relief of Rs 240 million in Hazara I and II. They have also agreed to extend the relief to151, 000consumers of all 8 circles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in coming few months.

It merits mentioning here that Chairman NAB Justice JavedIqbal since his assuming the charge, has time and again vowed and stressed that NAB, through effective accountability mechanism, will ensure transparency and improvement in service delivery so that relief is provided to general public.

