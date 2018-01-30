NAB launches inquiry in Chiniot case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Monday, taking notice of embezzlement and violation of rules in awarding contracts of precious mineral resources in Chiniot, directed NAB DG Lahore to conduct complete inquiry into the matter.

In a press statement issued here, an inquiry would be conducted to know the officials involved in closing the said case, the inquiry would identify the officials involved in that decision to close the case.

Action would be taken against those officials involved in that specific case as per laws and the bureau would also take guidance from the high court and Supreme Court decisions in this case, the statement said.

