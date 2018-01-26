NAB sends second notice to CM Punjab in January

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has been served second consecutive notice by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought reply on illegal construction of road in Raiwind.

He was also summoned on January 22 over his allegedly involvement in corruption in Ashyiana Housing Society Scheme and he had appeared before the NAB and submitted the reply.

The second notice has been served to Shehbaz Sharif and asked him to submit reply over the illegal construction of road in Raiwind with all concern documents till January 29.

Advertisements