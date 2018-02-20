NAB starts investigation into Imran’s use of KP government helicopters

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has started investigation against Imran Khan for using the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopters.

Earlier on February 3, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan had said that he welcomed the examining of the issue by NAB and adding that the KP government had clarified that there was never any personal or private use of government helicopters by him.

Private news channel reported that a joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to probe into the matter, which summoned relevant records from the provincial government.

The team, led by NAB’s KP Director General (DG) Naveed Haider, includes legal experts.

On February 2, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Javed Iqbal, had directed the provincial DG NAB to start an inquiry into Imran Khan’s reported use of the KP official helicopters.

The news channel reported that the KP administration department revealed that the PTI chairperson used the KP government’s helicopters free of charge for a total of 74 hours to travel approximately 18,000 kilometres.

KP government has recorded in its books a total expense of Rs 2.1 million at approximately Rs28,865 per hour for Khan’s 40 trips on the two helicopters—an Mi-171 and an Ecureuil.

