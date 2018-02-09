NAB summons Nawaz Sharif in supplementary reference of Flagship Investment case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Nawaz Sharif in Rawalpindi office on February 10 to record statement in supplementary reference of Flagship Investment case.

The anti-graft body has decided to file supplementary references in Flagship Investment case and Al-Azizia Mills case.

The ex-PM has been called to appear at the NAB’s Rawalpindi office to record statements regarding both the supplementary references.

According to sources, NAB decided to file the supplementary references after collecting fresh evidence against the Sharif family from the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia. The supplementary references in both cases will be filed next Saturday.

It was added that NAB officials recorded statements of the witnesses in the respective cases. Nawaz Sharif had been summoned in the supplementary references in recent past though he did not appear.

The sources informed that NAB collected the transcript of Hussain Nawaz’s interview with Hamid Mir and made it part of the supplementary reference.

