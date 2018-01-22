Naqeebullah case: Police raid Rao Anwar’s residence

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police team raided on Monday at the residence of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, allegedly involved in killing of extra judicial killing of Nqeebullah but the team failed to find him there.

Police arrested two police officials present at the residence and interrogating the arrested police official. The suspended SSP Rao Anwar is facing an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a youth from Waziristan.

Earlier on January 13, SSP Rao Anwar claimed to have killed four terrorists in an encounter in Shah Latif town and Naqeebullah Mehsud, 27, was among four suspected terrorists. However, his family later stated that Naqeebullah was innocent and gunned down in a fake encounter.

An inquiry team was formed in the leadership of AIG CTD, Sanaullah Abbasi, to probe the incident. The committee ordered the suspension of Anwar and other officials involved in the incident as well as placement of Anwar’s name on the Exit Control List.

Anwar has already refused to appear before the inquiry committee after it summoned him at the DIG East’s office at 11pm Sunday.

SSP Anwar has again been summoned by the inquiry body at 1pm today.

Speaking to the media after Anwar’s no-show, DIG East Sultan Khawaja had said that Anwar and his team were summoned today, but they did not appear, adding that the suspended official and his team members’ phones are also switched off.

The head of the probe committee also appointed Malir district’s new SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani as investigating officer in the case.

Qaimkhani has been tasked to arrest Anwar, in case he fails to appear before the probe team.

