Naqeebullah killing case: FIA foils escape attempt of Rao Anwar

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: The suspended SSP Malir, Rao Anwaar, allegedly involved in killing of Naqeebullah in fake encounter, was stopped for travelling abroad by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

FIA rejected his travel documents due to suspicion on the NOC, issued on Jan 20 and other travel documents he sent to the authorities through one of his associates. However he was not arrested.

Meanwhile, Rao Anwar while talking to private news channel, he rejected the news which was aired on the media.

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that Anwar should present himself before the inquiry committee, and in case if he doesn’t then the committee reserves the right to take action against him.

Advertisements