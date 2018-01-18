Nasir Hussain sees next polls on time

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senate and general elections will also be held on time. PPP Co-chairmen Asif Ali Zardari has extended his support to the Chief of Pakistan Awami Tehreek, Tahir-ul-Qadri for the justice of victims of Model Town incident after the issuance of Justice Baqir Najfi inquiry commission on the issue.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Information and Archives Syed Nasir Hussian Shah while talking to media on the occasion of handing over a Rs 2.5 million cheque as grant-in-aid to the president of Press Club Thatta Muhammad Usman Memon. PPP leaders Waqar Mehadi, Rashid Rabbani, President PPP district Thatta Sadiq Ali Memon, PPP district Information Secretary Syed Mehmood Alam Shah and others were also accompanied.

Hussain said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had always supported democracy and endeavoured to strengthen it. To a question by a journalist regarding non-confidence motion against CM Baluchistan, he said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had no role in changing the Baluchistan government, but now the new Chief Mister of Baluchistan had been elected by peaceful manner and the senate elections would be held on its due time. He said the peace had been restored throughout the Sindh province including Karachi and due to the strict actions of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the street crime activities had been also decreased in Karachi city.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister had taken the notice of slow pace of development schemes carried out in Thatta district and very soon ongoing schemes would be completed in the district so that people could be benefited.

