Nation excited for PSL, Karachi final: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The nation is looking forward to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the final of the league in Karachi is a big achievement of the officials, said by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor,

DG ISPR said this while sharing his views on the twitter on Thursday. The first match of the PSL third edition will be played between the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and new franchise Multan Sultans at 10 PM tonight.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be played in Lahore on March 20 and 21, while the final will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.

