Nawaz asks supporters to take ‘revenge’ in next elections

F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: Former prime minister and president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif has urged supporters to take revenge by voting for the party in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a party rally here at Company Bagh on Sunday, he said he has not seen a bigger public rally in Sheikhupura, adding that it seems from today’s crowd that they will “surpass Lodhran” in the next general elections.

The PML-N recently won a by-election in Lodhran against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“You have welcomed a disqualified prime minister today,” he said, asking the party supporters if he is in fact ‘disqualified’. Nawaz complained that he wasn’t allowed to complete his five-year tenure despite being elected for that time period by the people.

Praising the “transformation of Lahore” by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for neglecting development.

“God willing, the [ballot] boxes of [those talking about] umpire’s fingers will remain empty in the next general elections,” said Nawaz.

The three-time premier said he is scared of no one but God, vowing that he will change the country’s destiny with the help of the people.

The country will be in extreme danger if the things that have been happening for the past 70 years are allowed to continue, he added.

Continuing the practice of asking party supporters to raise their hands if they support the ‘respect the vote’ movement, Nawaz asked why he was removed from office.

Taking out local currency of various denominations, from Rs1,000 to Rs10, Nawaz challenged his detractors to prove any corruption against him.

“Now ask those who disqualified me why they did what they did,” Nawaz told the PML-N supporters.

“Nawaz is not one to panic in times of trouble,” he said, explaining that ‘they’ are out to get him.

Concluding his address, the former premier urged supporters to take revenge by voting for PML-N in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing the rally earlier, Nawaz’s daughter Maryam congratulated the party workers for arranging a successful rally.

“I have brought Nawaz’s case to your court today,” said Maryam, asking the crowd if they agree with Nawaz’s disqualification.

Maryam lamented that every time, Nawaz was removed from office in questionable ways. “Will you do something or let this circus continue,” she asked the gathering, adding that the same has happened with every elected prime minister of the country.

She also questioned the neutrality of judges who “speak against Nawaz and then sit on the bench hearing his case”.

Recalling the high-jacking case against Nawaz after General Pervez Musharraf’s military takeover in 1999, Maryam said: “I said to the judge back then as well that he should beware of God’s wrath”.

In a veiled reference to the Supreme Court’s powers of intervention, she asked where does Artice 184 (3) of the Constitution (which empowers Supreme Court’s intervention in public welfare/human rights issues) disappear when military governments are formed.

Nawaz, along with Maryam, departed from his Jati Umra residence earlier and reached Sheikhupura by road.

Party officials said the rally featured more than 5,000 chairs. According to the district police officer, 1,800 police personnel were deployed for security duty, with 300 posted on the route that the PML-N president undertook.

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed visited Sheikhupura to review arrangements for the rally. They were also accompanied by State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry.

Talking to the media, Rasheed had claimed that today’s gathering would be the biggest rally in Sheikhpura’s history.

Advertisements