Nawaz came from KSA with new line: Sheikh Rasheed

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has come from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a new line.

He expressed these views in a reception arranged by Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Raja Rashid Hafeez in honour of newly elected Central Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ghulam Sarwar Khan here on Wednesday.

“He (Nawaz) used to say that Sheikh Rashid has just one seat, now I questions Nawaz Sharif “HUN PATA LAGA EE”.

Sheikh Rasheed opined that a degree holder of corruption from the court, liar and enemy of Khatam-e-Nabawwat (PBUH) Nawaz Sharif handed over Rawalpindi like other cities to drug sellers, dacoits, looters, gamblers and land mafia.

Sheikh Rashid warned, “Nawaz Sharif I will push you to a place from where you will not come back”.

“Interim set up, interim Election Commission and other reforms have not taken place now and Nawaz Sharif is saying that arrangements are being made to make the ‘Ladla’ winner,” he mocked.

Sheikh Rashid alleged that Nawaz Sharif has brought a new line from Saudi Arabia and declared a war immediately upon arrival, adding he said that Nawaz Sharif is in the arrest of the God.

He predicted that it will be a great bad luck of the country if the voters of this city again voted in favour of gamblers, drug dealers and land mafia.

‘They are the killers of the Pakistani people, blood of Model Town will not go in vain,’ resolved AML chief.

Rashid said that people were killed in front of the house of Chaudhry Nisar during sit in at Faizabad.

Sheikh Rashid congratulated Ghulam Sarwar Khan saying that Chaudhry Nisar is your big political rival.

He demanded a pledge from the audience to elect Imran Khan as next Prime Minister and they will not feel reluctant to catch feet of anyone for this purpose.

‘In order to get rid of corrupt mafia, if we had to resign from the assemblies, I will tender my resignation first,’ he resolved.

He said that he is with Imran Khan for poor segment of the society and will keep fulfilling his promise till his last breath, 60 per cent youngsters are unemployed in the country.

Addressing the function, Vice President (VP) of PTI, Ghulam Sarwar Khan appreciated and thanked the host Raja Rashad Hafeez that in a short span of time he gathered a big crowd of people.

He said that Modi is speaking in the tone of Trump and Modi is backed by Nawaz Sharif, mental condition of US President is not good who spoke against Pakistan after drink at night, he added.

PTI VP said that friends of Modi are traitors of Pakistan against whom 200 million people have made an alliance as masses will reject the accused in the Khatam-e-Nabawwat (PBUH).

He reminded that best results were given by Rawalpindi in 2013 elections and these results will be improved further in coming days.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that it’s a moment of happiness for him that Quaid Imran Khan has trusted in him and has delegated this responsibility on him.

Raja Rashad Hafeez, during the address, divulged that PTI is the only party which has not done any corruption.

He claimed that Imran Khan promised to eradicate corruption and he fulfilled it by bringing corrupts in the courts which in the history of Pakistan has never happened.

Raja Rashad Hafeez mocked that the leadership of PML (N) and its workers from top to bottom are corrupt.

He exhorted that they will overwhelmingly win the ensuing election.

The function was addressed by Arif Abbasi, Sadaqat Abbasi, Asif Mahmood, Ilyas Khan and others.

On this occasion, in addition to Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Raja Rashad Hafeez, PTI member provincial assembly Arif Abbasi, Asif Mahmood, Sadaqat Abbasi, Ilyas Khan, Raja Javed Abbasi, office bearers of Youth Wing, Women Wing and workers and thousands of workers from Raja Rashad Hafeez’s election constituency PP 11 were present.

