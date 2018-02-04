Nawaz to face inquiry even in Britain now: claims Fawad Chaudhery

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhery has claimed that in the wake of new law adopted in Britain, ex-premier Nawz Sharif will now be facing inquiry there as well.

During a presser along with his party colleague and information minister of KPK here on Sunday, Fawad has said that notice of using Gov’t property for personal use by Nawaz Sharif shall also be taken. He also claimed that the politics of Maryam Nawaz has failed before getting a go.

Shah Farman on the occasion has said that a thorough inquiry has to be initiated against all those who have used Gov’t property for their personal use.

