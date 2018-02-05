Nawaz follows Hitlar’s choas theory: Zardari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former President and PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said on Monday that disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif follows chaos theory, once following by Hitler, to get hold of resources and murder people’s rights.

The former president was addressing a rally held at Lahore’s historic Mochi Gate ground on Monday. The PPP held a public gathering today to express its support for the Kashmiri struggle against Indian state brutality.

Zardari said that Nawaz Sharif stole Kashmiris’ mandate in collusion with an influential, whose name would be disclosed at the right time.

PPP co-chairman alleged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif of ‘stealing from the people of Pakistan’. He said that he prays that people get rid of Nawaz Sharif and PML-N.

PPP has had a law passed in the parliament that would curb rigging unlike what turned out to be the case in general elections 2013, Zardari said.

Zardari vowed to the public that the next elections will be fair, saying that no one will go home without casting vote.

Former President said that today he is standing at the place where in the past renowned leaders such as Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benzair Bhutti stood.

“In the previous rally, said that we can topple your government,” said Zardari while referring to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The former president took a dig at the ruling party, saying: “Mian Sahab, you no longer rule in Balochistan.”

Zardari said that the PML-N leaders do not comprehend the idea of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. “They think it is a scheme for taking loans,” he added.

The former president said that for the sake of democracy, the PPP leaders faced jails.

While referring to the occupied valley, Zardari said ‘Kashmir is our jugular vein’.

Earlier, PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan addressed the rally. He said that the Sharif family did not present a single evidence in the Panama case.

“Zardari has informed you about the reason for your ouster,” said Ahsan, directing his comment at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The PPP leader said that Nawaz failed to effectively raise voice for the plight of Kashmiris.

Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah also addressed the rally. He said that Mochi Ground is the place where voice was raised for Kashmiris, and the rights of the underprivileged.

Over 5,000 chairs have been set up by the organisers. Interestingly, in the recent by-election (NA-120) in Lahore, PPP candidate Faisal Mir received only 1,414 votes with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Kulsoom Nawaz winning the seat by receiving 61,745 votes.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz also held a public gathering at Muzaffarabad today. Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and others also spoke to the gathering on the occasion.

