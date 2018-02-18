Nawaz Sharif to address political rally in Sheikhupura today

F.P. Report

SHEIKHUPURA: The disqualified prime minister and Chief of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) will address a public rally Sheikhupura on Sunday (today).

PML-N sources told media that the rally will be organized at the Company Bagh and thousands of workers will participate in the rally.

Nawaz Sharif is likely to reach the venue around 2pm by road.

Earlier on Saturday, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Pervaiz Rasheed visited Sheikhupura to review arrangements for the rally.

While talking to reporters, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed claimed that today’s gathering will be the biggest rally in Sheikhpura’s history.

All four National Assembly seats of Sheikhupura, located around an hour’s drive from Lahore, were clinched by the PML-N in the last general elections.

