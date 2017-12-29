Nawaz Sharif likely to join Shahbaz, Saad in Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday and joined the CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and Railway minister Saad Rafique.

It was informed that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) head is expected to depart for the gulf state within the next 48 hours. Sources within the Sharif family said that he will meet the officials in Saudi Arabia to discuss various aspects of friendly relationship with Pakistan. They will talk about the cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Earlier, the Federal Minister Saad Rafique left for Saudi Arabia along with his family, he travelling in PIA for Jeddah from Allama Iqbal International Airport.

CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif is already in Saudi Arabia and is expected to hold meeting with Saudi officials. The private news channel reported that the Sharif brothers are also expected to visit London concluding their trip to Kingdom.

