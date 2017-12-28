Nawaz Sharif, Nasir Janjua discuss security situation

LAHORE (INP): The Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on National Security Nasir Janjua met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif here to discuss counter terrorism operations, regional security situation and peace process.

The meeting between the ruling PML-N head and Advisor to PM on National Security lasted for five hours. It was emphasized that conflicts never resolve matters as the ex-PM highlighted that he always preferred to talk about peace and love.

Nawaz Sharif was briefed about the national security and regional situation. The ex-PM stressed for friendly and peaceful relations with the neighbouring states. He told that conflicts with the states will not resolve the issues and suggested to promote peace.

Janjua told him that all institutions are united for the protection of national security.

He affirmed that the international community should appreciate the sacrifices of Pakistan in war on terror. He briefed the ex-PM on the national security situation and discussed the future prospects.

