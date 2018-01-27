Nawaz Sharif to be punished for money laundering next month: Imran Khan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Imran Khan predicted on Saturday that the punishment of money laundering will be given to Nawaz Sharif next month, reinforcing that the ex-PM carried out corrupt practices through the offshore accounts.

Addressing to a media talk in Karachi, the PTI Chairman said, “Nawaz Sharif will be punished for money laundering. He should also be punished for the fraudulent Qatari letter.”

He opined that the PML-N president is using all possible means to avoid the verdict against him from the accountability courts where corruption references are under proceeding. “He (Nawaz Sharif) wants to derail the system to avoid the punishment,” he added.

Imran Khan also stated that Nawaz Sharif is trying to escape with the money collected through corrupt means, claiming that even the “dummy” premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi knows about the corruption.

Moreover, he made it clear that he has no alliance with the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, explaining that there is no difference between Zardari and Nawaz.

On the extra-judicial killing in Karachi, he expressed grief and announced to visit the residence of Naqeeb Mehsud. He demanded of police reforms in all provinces and gave the example of police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which he claimed is depoliticised now.

He lashed out at the leaders for not doing so despite mandate. He also mentioned that there are allegations of extra-judicial killing on Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif.

