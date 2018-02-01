Nawaz Sharif to travel Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to arrive in Karachi for a two-day visit on Thursday (today).

Nawaz Sharif will address party members, lawyers, traders and civil society members during Karachi visit.

Nawaz Sharif is travelling to Karachi for the first time after he was disqualified as prime minister by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict on July 28.

Nawaz will visit the construction site of Green Line Bus project and review its progress.

Interestingly, Nawaz is expected to appear on Friday before the accountability court Islamabad hearing corruption cases against him.

