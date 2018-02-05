Nawaz spreading lies about KP govt says Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan has said that it is very shameful that Nawaz Sharif is targeting the institution because he caught by the Supreme Court and disqualified him for his corruption.

Imran Khan said this while sharing his views on twitter on Monday. He said that Nawaz Sharif in his speech at Peshawar made it clear that he wants such in which the prime minister would not be answerable and he can doing all types of corruption without any fear because he is a premier.

He added that world is appreciating KP government initiative of Billion Tree Tsunami project but for political scoring Nawaz Sharif criticizing it which is understandable.

Earlier, o

n Sunday, Nawaz lashed out on PTI while addressing a rally in Peshawar.

Nawaz asked that people that where is Naya? Can you see it? And adding only PML-N is working for the Naya Pakistan.

He also pointed out corruption in Tsunami Tree project and criticizing the PTI led provincial government for initiating the Metro in Peshawar while criticizing the Punjab Metro.

Advertisements