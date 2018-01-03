NDS arrests 13 militants of Daesh group in Kabul

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least 13 militants of Daesh terrorist group were arrested by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kabul city on Wednesday.

NDS officials said that arrested members of Daesh group had local and international contacts and they were planning to conduct a series of big attacks in Kabul city but they were arrested before executing their terror plans.

NDS added that the group was active in transferring suicide bombers and providing facilities to the terrorists in the Kabul city.

