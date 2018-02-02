Nehal Hashmi hospitalized due to chest pain

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Nehal Hashmi was hospitalized on Friday; Hashmi has been convicted by the Supreme Court in the contempt of court case on Thursday.

The jail authorities told private news channel that the convicted lawmaker was shifted to hospital after he complained about cardiac. Nehal Hashmi was arrested by police from the Supreme Court after the decision came against him in the contempt of court case yesterday (Thursday).

In the decision, Supreme Court announced one-month imprisonment to Senator Nehal Hasmhi and disqualified him for five years in the contempt of court case.

The court also imposed Rs 50,000 on in the verdict, which was reserved on Jan 24. Police have taken the former senator into custody and shifted him to jail.

The court ruled that Hashmi cannot hold public office for five years according to Article 63(1)(g) of the Constitution.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa headed the three member bench and comprising Justices Dost Mohammad and Maqbool Baqar announced the verdict, which is not unanimous as Justice Dost Mohammad wrote a dissenting note in the case.

Advertisements