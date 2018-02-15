Neither involved in any corruption nor accept such decisions: Nawaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that he is neither involved any corruption nor will accept any such decisions.

Talking to media after appearance in accountability court, Sharif maintained that now his opponents want to remove him from party presidency but Allah is with that person whose conscious is clear.

He criticized that the PCO judges who took oath from Musharraf will now teach him. “These people are trying to build a 10-storey building on an evasive foundation,” he said.

“I was first disqualified to hold a public office and now they [judges] want to remove me from the party presidency,” he asserted.

He made these remarks at a time when the Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken up a case against Sharif’s re-election as the ruling party’s president following the ouster.

The PML-N leader reiterated that he was not involved in any corruption case, adding, he doesn’t accept verdicts against him.

Moreover, he said these people want to build a 10-storey building on rickety foundations.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd.) Safdar appeared before the court in NAB references case. Statement of a witness was also recorded during the hearing.

The accountability court also rejected exemption from appearance plea submitted by ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law.

Justice Mohammad Bashir read out the verdict and dismissed the petition, seeking exemption for two weeks from February 19 to meet Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing medical treatment in London.

Advertisements