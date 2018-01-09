New Zealand defeat Pakistan in second ODI at Nelson

Monitoring Desk

NELSON: New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the rain affected second One Day International in Nelson on Tuesday.

Pakistan set the target of 247 for the opponent after Muhammad Hafeez scored 50 and later young guns Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan blasted fifties.

Pakistan took two early wickets in the New Zealand and Guptil and Taylor started the rescue work their team and in the 15 overs the match was stopped because of rain.

After the rain the New Zealand were given 151 target in the 25 overs which they easily achieved before seven balls and take a lead of 2-0 in the series.

