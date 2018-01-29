Nine killed in Mexico shooting

Monitoring Desk

MONTERREY: At least nine people were killed in Monterrey, Mexico on Sunday; the authorities confirmed that they are investigating and adding that small local drug-trafficking groups appeared to be involved.

The Attorney General, Bernardo Gonzalez told media that the men were watching a football match on television on Saturday when armed attackers opened fire on them in a result seven men were killed on the spot and two other died of their injuries while on the way to hospital.

Monterrey, an important industrial centre in northern Mexico, has been shaken by drug violence in recent years, stemming from a conflict between the Gulf and Zeta cartels.

