Nine Taliban fighters killed in NDS operation in Helmand

Monitoring Desk

HELMAND: As many as nine Taliban fighters were killed and 18 others were injured in an operation by National Directorate of Security (NDS) in southern Helmand province.

The NDS said in a statement on Sunday in this regard. It stated that the operation was carried out in Garemsir district of the province against the Taliban fighters and claiming that three Taliban commanders were also arrested in the operation.

It added that cache of weapons and explosives were also seized during the operation. The statement did not provide further details of the operation.

