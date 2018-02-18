Ninety-percent of PSP’s total workers want to join MQM-P: Faisal Sabzwari

F.P. Report

KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan leader Faisal Sabzwari made tall claims on Saturday when he said that ninety-percent of PSP workers and supporters were in contact with his party’s leadership and were ready to jump ship.

Speaking to media personnel, the veteran MQM-Pakistan leader said that Mustafa Kamal’s politics was about to end soon as his party workers and supporters were ready to join MQM-Pakistan.

“PSP workers will join MQM-P as soon as the influence of the unjust wanes from them,” he said. “Ninety-percent of PSP’s workers are in contact with us,” he disclosed.

He slammed PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal and said that he could only talk about putting an end to his own political party.

“How can you talk about putting an end to MQM or burying it?” he asked.

Sabzwari further said that Dr Farooq Sattar had tried to bring everyone on board sincerely with good intentions however, Mustafa Kamal had lost the opportunity due to his false claims.

PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said earlier on Saturday that the establishment arranged a meeting between him and Dr Farooq Sattar at the behest of the latter.

“Yes, the establishment arranged a meeting between us and Farooq Sattar at his behest,” he said. “When we arrived there, Sattar was already present.”

PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said that this was not the first time that MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar had pleaded with the establishment to broker a meeting with Pak Sarzameen Party. He said that eight months earlier, Sattar and his 11-men team had made the same request.

