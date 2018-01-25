No danger to PSL, tournament will take place at any cost: Sethi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi said on Thursday that there was no danger to the third edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament and that it would take place at all cost.

Speaking to media personnel outside the PCB head office, Sethi rebuffed reports that the tournament was in danger and would not take place.

The PCB chairman said that he had spoken with Haroon Rashid and Inzamam-ul-Haq to come up with a proper management plan for every Pakistani cricketer.

“We will come up with a management plan that deals with every individual cricketer as to how many leagues does he play within a single year,” he said.

Najam Sethi said that those international franchises and leagues that were hostile in their dealings with the PCB would be responded to in kind.

The third edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to kick off from February 22nd and will end with the final match taking place in Karachi on March 25.

