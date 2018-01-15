No dearth of talent in Lower Dir: MNA

F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Member National Assembly (MNA) Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan on Sunday said there was no dearth of talent in Lower Dir but the youth were faced with multiple challenges due to non-availability of facilities and opportunities.

He expressed these views while addressing a function after inaugurating ‘Bashir Iqbal Cricket Academy (BICA) at Malakabad Balamat. Former MNA Malik Azmat Khan, PTI local leaders Muhammad Bashir Khan, Malik Rahatullah, tehsil Balambat nazim Imran ud Din, district councilors Mukhtiar Khan, Alamzeb advocate, PML-N provincial joint secretary Malik Farooq Iqbal, president paramedics association Lower Dir Khurshed Iqbal, member Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) governing board Gul Zada, president Lower Dir cricket association Muslim Khan, ANP leaders Malik Ali Bakht and Malik Sajjad and a large number of locals were present on the occasion.

MNA Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan asked the provincial government to materialize its announcement of constructing a play ground for each union council. He said talent of youth was going waste due to non-availability of play grounds. He expressed satisfaction that with the establishment of cricket academy youth of Lower Dir would avail the opportunity to polish their skills locally.

Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan announced Rs 100,000 in cash and power transformer for Bashir Iqbal Cricket Academy. Malik Farooq Iqbal announced Rs 50000, Malik Rahatullah Rs 30000, Ahmad Zeb Khan Rs 30000, Alamzeb advocate Rs 30000, Imranuddin Rs 20000, Nawab Alam Rs 10000 and Mukhtiar Khan announced Rs 10000 for Bashir Iqbal Cricket Academy.

While talking to local journalists Bashir Iqbal himself a first class cricketer said it was his great desire to establish a cricket academy for the youth of Lower Dir who had got immense talent but due to lack of a professional training their talent always go waste. “Very soon I would hire a professional trainer for the academy and the youth of Lower Dir would no more look for big cities in connection with their training”, Bashir Iqbal said.

Advertisements