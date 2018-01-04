No intention to get any new loan from IMF: Afzal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal has said that the country economic growth is positive and government has no intention of getting any new financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This he said while addressing to a news conference in Karachi on Thursday. He said that the country moving in a right way and economically we are moving in the right direction.

He added that currently Pakistan has enough foreign exchange reserves to meet its debt requirement and after the six month the government will leave the country in a healthy financial condition before the general elections.

He claimed that the country has presently $ 19.7 billion foreign exchange reserves and adding that the unnecessary import of good have been reduced and exports increased by 17 percent in the last five months.

Afzal added that all these are positive signs for the economic growth and we don’t have any intention to get any assistance from IMF.

Responding to a question, minister added that instability in the region is not in Pakistan’s interests and it is our desire to maintain the peace in Afghanistan as it is in the better interest of Pakistan.

Advertisements