No one has right to criticize political leaders, Pervez tells Nisar

ISLAMABAD (APP): In a befitting reply, former information minister Pervez Rasheed told ex-interior minister that no one is allowed to criticized political leaders in any way.

Responding to the statements of Chaudhry Nisar, Pervez Rasheed said that politics is not only for those who just hold press conferences on every weekend.

Earlier, former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar said that political workers cannot become part of anti-judiciary movement while speaking on confrontational politics matter.

He remarked that PML-N is going through a very critical phase which requires prudence rather than emotions and added that parties cannot be run through social media and tickers and ‘non-political people’ can prove to be hazardous for the parties.

He predicted that Shehbaz Sharif’s nomination for PM post from PML-N in the next elections is likely to be fruitful and claimed that no party allows the exercising of free speech as much as PML-N.

Nisar went on and said that those who politically target the country’s institutions can never win the public mandate.